Thanks for your support!

Update on results of the KGOU Fall Fundraiser, and thanks.

This is the Manager’s Minute.

Donations are still coming in, but we can now give you the early results of KGOU’s Fall Fundraiser.

We raised more than $105,000 during the pledge drive and have brought in $142,000 since the beginning of the new fiscal year that began in July.

Since the start of the fiscal year we’ve received 887 donations and added 152 new members.

That’s in addition to about 800 sustaining members who contribute a regular amount on a monthly or annual basis and renew automatically.

Member support is critical to the success of KGOU. So, if you haven’t contributed, please do. There’s still time. And encourage your friends to give, too. Ask them to join you in supporting essential public service journalism.

Listening to KGOU is time well spent and donating is money well spent. Donate at www.kgou.org.

We need everyone who listens, to contribute. Thanks.

Until next time, with the Manager’s Minute, I’m Dick Pryor.