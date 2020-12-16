Vice President Pence To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Publicly On Friday

Updated at 7:11 p.m. ET

Vice President Pence will publicly receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, the White House has announced.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams and second lady Karen Pence also will receive the vaccine.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to receive the vaccine "as soon as next week," a transition official confirmed to NPR. Biden has also said he would get the vaccine publicly.

Pence, who chairs the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and other officials are working to instill trust in the vaccination process. By taking it in public, he hopes to "promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people," the White House said.

Pence will be the highest-ranking person yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine publicly as distribution begins.

President Trump has credited his administration with fast-tracking vaccine development and has hailed it as among his greatest accomplishments in office.

Earlier this week, the United States crossed the grim milestone of 300,000 coronavirus deaths.

