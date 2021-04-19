Watch Live: Closing Arguments Begin In Derek Chauvin's Trial

The prosecution has started its closing arguments on Monday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murder in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin, who held his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds last Memorial Day, is facing counts of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

After defense lawyers and prosecutors present closing arguments in the high-profile trial, the jurors will be sequestered as they deliberate. Judge Peter Cahill offered them some packing advice on Thursday: "Plan for long, hope for short."

On Thursday, Chauvin stated that he would not testify in his own defense.

