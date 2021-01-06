Watch Live: Joe Biden Speaks As Protesters Force U.S. Capitol Into Lockdown

President-elect Joe Biden is addressing the country from Wilmington, Del., Wednesday afternoon.

Biden had been expected to deliver remarks on the economy, but shortly after he arrived at the theater where he has held transition events, protestors forcefully stormed the U.S. Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's election as president. Biden, who will take the oath of office on January 20, is expected to speak about the unfolding crisis in Washington, D.C.

Watch Biden's remarks live here:

