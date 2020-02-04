KGOU

We Don&#8217;t Yet Know Who Won In Iowa. Why?

By editor 6 minutes ago
  • Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) were calculated as viable on February 3, 2020 at a caucus site in Carpenter, Iowa.
    Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) were calculated as viable on February 3, 2020 at a caucus site in Carpenter, Iowa.
Originally published on February 4, 2020 12:47 pm

At about 1,700 sites across Iowa, Democrats used a new app to caucus this year. And late into the night on Monday, there still wasn’t a result in the first-in-the-nation caucus. Iowa Democrats said the delay in results was a result of an effort to ensure “quality control”

Overnight, concerns about the technology involved in the caucus started to intensify. NPR reporter Miles Parks broke it all down on Twitter in a thread.

We unpack what happened on caucus night and what this incident tells us about the reliability of our elections with an election security expert.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.