At about 1,700 sites across Iowa, Democrats used a new app to caucus this year. And late into the night on Monday, there still wasn’t a result in the first-in-the-nation caucus. Iowa Democrats said the delay in results was a result of an effort to ensure “quality control”

Overnight, concerns about the technology involved in the caucus started to intensify. NPR reporter Miles Parks broke it all down on Twitter in a thread.



First of all – concerns about the technology involved here are not new. @hellokatepayne called me a month ago with a scoop about this app, and we were the first to report that cyber folks were really nervous about how little information there was https://t.co/cns1wlT460 — Miles Parks (@MilesParks) February 4, 2020



We unpack what happened on caucus night and what this incident tells us about the reliability of our elections with an election security expert.

