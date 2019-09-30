What's The Deal With Whistleblowing?

Donald Trump finds himself embroiled in a scandal that could end his presidency. The controversy might not have ever come to light if it weren’t for the efforts of a whistleblower.

Whistleblowers have been at the center of several important moments in American political history including the Pentagon Papers, Watergate, the Starr Report, the NSA scandal and more.

However, despite their importance, whistleblowers are often vilified by politicians and the public.

But what makes a whistleblower a whistleblower? When should you blow the whistle? What protections are available for them?

GUESTS

Mark Mazzetti, Washington investigative correspondent, The New York Times; author, “The Way of the Knife: The CIA, a Secret Army, and a War at the Ends of the Earth”; @MarkMazzettiNYT

Allison Stanger, Russell J. Leng ’60 Professor of International Politics and Economics; author, “Whistleblowers: Honesty in America from Washington to Trump;” @AKStanger

David Colapinto, Founder and general counsel, National Whistleblower Center; @dcolapinto

