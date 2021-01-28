Where Does The Republican Party Go From Here?

It’s safe to say conservatives have some soul searching to do about the future of the Republican Party.

Former President Donald Trump’s time in office and his recent call for insurrection at the Capitol have widened a rift between his fervent supporters and the more traditional members of the Republican party. But those lifetime members of the GOP might have more of the Trump brand of Republicanism coming their way even though the former reality star is no longer in residence at the White House.

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced she’s running for governor in Arkansas, GOP members of Congress that supported impeaching Trump could be primaried. Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio says he won’t run again in 2022, citing extreme partisanship (a not-so-new reason). Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo could also be angling for a run at office.

In fact, many analysts and experts are looking ahead to 2022, predicting a raft of Trumpist candidates challenging more tenured and centrist GOPers for open seats. Which is as concerning for establishment Republicans as it is for their Democratic opponents.

What does the future of the Republican Party look like? And how much will Donald Trump have to do with its direction?

