© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science Technology and Environment

Dr. Robert Shaler: Identifying Katrina's Victims

Fresh Air
Published September 7, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Robert Shaler, former director forensic biology at the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, led efforts to identify remains at the World Trade Center attacks. He discusses the challenges that lie ahead for those responsible for identifying the bodies of Hurricane Katrina's victims.

Shaler is author of the forthcoming book, Who They Were: Inside the World Trade Center DNA Story: The Unprecedented Effort to Identify the Missing.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

Science Technology and Environment NPR News
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.