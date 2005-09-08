Is Happiness All in Your Head?

Two scientists look at the science behind happiness and satisfaction. What does it really mean to be happy? What does your brain really want?

Daniel Nettle, author of Happiness: The Science Behind Your Smile; lecturer in psychology, Division of Psychology, Brain and Behavior at the University of Newcastle in Britain

Gregory Berns, author of Satisfaction: The Science of Finding True Fulfillment; associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Emory University; associate professor of biomedical engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta

