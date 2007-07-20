© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science Technology and Environment

Why It's Hard to Admit to Being Wrong

Published July 20, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT

We all have a hard time admitting that we're wrong, but according to a new book about human psychology, it's not entirely our fault. Social psychologist Elliot Aronson says our brains work hard to make us think we are doing the right thing, even in the face of sometimes overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Elliot Aronson, co-author, Mistakes Were Made (But Not by Me); social psychologist; professor emeritus, psychology, University of California Santa Cruz

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science Technology and Environment
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.