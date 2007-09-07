© 2022 KGOU
Imagining a World Without Humans

Published September 7, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT

What would happen to the Earth if all humans suddenly disappeared? In his new book, The World Without Us, author Alan Weisman discusses how long it would take for all evidence of human life to vanish from the planet.

Weisman says that after just two days without human intervention, the New York City subway system would be flooded. After one year, every nuclear power plant on Earth would have failed or melted down.

Alan Weisman, author, The World Without Us; associate professor of Journalism and Latin American Studies, University of Arizona; senior editor and producer, Homelands Productions

