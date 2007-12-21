© 2022 KGOU
Science Technology and Environment

Authors Investigate the Body's 'Mind of Its Own'

Published December 21, 2007 at 9:00 AM CST

Your brain and body use "maps" to translate incoming sensory signals into meaningful information. How your body sees itself — and the world around it — through these maps may have a big influence on how it behaves.

Science writers Sandra and Matthew Blakeslee talk about their new book, The Body Has a Mind of Its Own, which explains "body maps" and their role in connecting the body and brain.

