Treating Children with Mental Disorders
Though it's normal for children to run around, scream and sometimes play rough with other kids, how can you tell if your child's high energy levels are a problem?
Farai Chideya takes a closer look at dealing with kids' mental health issues with Cassandra Joubert, author of Losing Control: Loving a Black Child with Bipolar Disorder. Joubert has a daughter with bipolar disorder.
Then, we hear from Dr. Johnny Williamson, a child and adolescent psychiatrist with the Community Mental Health Council in Chicago.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.