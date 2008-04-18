© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science Technology and Environment

Sachs Explains 'Economics for a Crowded Planet'

Published April 18, 2008 at 9:00 AM CDT

Economist Jeffrey Sachs says that the world's population, climate change, poverty and resource use are all closely intertwined. In his book Common Wealth: Economics for a Crowded Planet, Sachs discusses the intersection of economics and the environment and argues that humanity must address global problems on a global scale.

"One-sixth of the world remains trapped in extreme poverty unrelieved by global economic growth," Sachs writes. "The poverty trap poses tragic hardships for the poor and great risks for the rest of the world."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science Technology and Environment
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.