Fighting Illness From 'The Edge Of Medicine'

What if you could diagnose cancer just by smelling it? Dr. William Hanson, author of The Edge of Medicine, explains the 'Diag-Nose,' an electronic nose that can do just that.

Medical technology, says Hanson, has the potential to change — and save — lives. He describes how proton beams can be used to destroy tumors and cure cancer and how he uses a video system to monitor intensive care patents in four different hospitals.

Hanson teaches anesthesiology and critical care at the University of Pennsylvania and computer science at Princeton University.

