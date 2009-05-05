© 2022 KGOU
Science Technology and Environment

Truth Squad: The Threat Of Online Predators

Published May 5, 2009 at 12:00 PM CDT

Many parents worry about what their kids do on the Internet, and whether they'll be contacted by criminals who want to exploit them.

It turns out that the threat of online predators may be overblown, though parents should still monitor their kids' Internet use.

Guests:

Lenore Skenazy, author of Free-Range Kids. She wrote "The Myth of Online Predators" for the Daily Beast

Richard Blumenthal, attorney general for Conn. He co-chairs the state attorney general task force on social networking sites.

Janis Wolak, research assistant and professor at the Crimes Against Children Research Center at the University of New Hampshire

