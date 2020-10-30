Andrew Marantz: What Happens When Fringe Conspiracy Theories Become Mainstream?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Warped Reality

For the past few years, journalist Andrew Marantz has been embedded in the world of far-right extremists online. He explains how once-fringe conspiracy theories migrated into the national discourse.

About Andrew Marantz

Andrew Marantz is a staff writer at The New Yorker, where he has contributed since 2011. He writes extensively for the magazine about technology, social media, the alt-right, and the press, as well as about comedy and pop culture.

Additionally, Marantz has contributed to Radiolab and The New Yorker Radio Hour, and has written for Harper's, Mother Jones, and the New York Times. He is the author of Antisocial: Online Extremists, Techno-Utopians, and the Hijacking of the American Conversation.

Marantz holds an undergraduate degree in religion from Brown University, and a master's degree in literary nonfiction from New York University.

