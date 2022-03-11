Nizar Ibrahim: How did we unearth the largest predator in history?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode What Lies Beneath.

The largest predator in history was bigger than a T. Rex and longer than a school bus. And it swam. Paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim shares his quest to uncover the Spinosaurus.

About Nizar Ibrahim

Nizar Ibrahim is a vertebrate paleontologist and National Geographic Explorer.

His current research focuses on the anatomy, ecology, and evolutionary history of vertebrates from Late Mesozoic times. His biggest discoveries include new dinosaur remains of the semiaquatic predator Spinosaurus, fossil footprints, and remains of a new giant pterosaur, Alanqa saharica. His research has been featured in the BBC, National Geographic, and The New York Times.

Ibrahim has a joint B.Sc. in Geology and Biology from the University of Bristol and a Ph.D. in Paleontology from the University College Dublin.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Rachel Faulkner and Katie Simon. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

