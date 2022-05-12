© 2022 KGOU
Science Technology and Environment

‘That home is sacred to me’: Norman woman joins fight against turnpike

KGOU | By Beth Wallis,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published May 12, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT
Clinton, Ariel and Lisa Meyer.jpg
From left to right: Clinton, Ariel and Lisa Meyer

On Feb. 22, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced plans for the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to embark on a $5 billion, 15-year project to expand Oklahoma’s turnpike network. The effort to expand the turnpike loop around Oklahoma City south and west, through the Moore and Norman areas is raising concerns about water quality, the preservation of wildlife, property rights and even the rare rose rock. But for some, it’s personal.

In Part 1 of this 2-part piece, you’ll hear the story of Lisa Meyer, a Norman resident whose home sits by the path of the proposed South Extension route. The home was built by her husband Paul to accommodate their late son Clinton, who lived with disabilities until his death in 2008. Lisa is also active in the newly formed turnpike opposition group, Pike Off OTA.

Clinton's Grave.jpg
Peggy Dodd
/
OU Daily
If the turnpike is built on its proposed path, Lisa Meyer will have to pay to visit her son at the cemetery.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

Beth Wallis
Beth reports on energy and environmental topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, justice, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
