Science Technology and Environment

EPA awards Oklahoma $29 million for school districts to upgrade to greener, zero emissions school buses

KGOU | By Nyk Daniels
Published October 28, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT
robin-jonathan-deutsch-mrGF2txjUYk-unsplash.jpg
Robin Jonathan Deutsch
/
Unsplash

Several Oklahoma school districts have been awarded federal money to purchase new school buses as part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program.

The grants, totaling nearly $29 million, will enable 18 Oklahoma school districts to purchase new clean school buses as part of the Biden Administration’s plan to accelerate the transition to zero emissions vehicles.

Below is a list of the school districts and total funding:

  • Chickasha received $1,975,000
  • Lone Grove received $2,765,000
  • Geronimo received $1,185,000
  • Clinton received $1,185,000
  • Sentinel received $1,580,000
  • Oilton received $790,000
  • Tulsa received $790,000
  • Grove received $5,135,000
  • Beggs received $3,950,000
  • Webber Falls received $395,000
  • Mcalester received $2,765,000
  • Nashoba received $395,000
  • Buffalo Valley received $395,000
  • Kiamichi Tech. Center- Talihina received $790,000
  • Shawnee received $1,580,000
  • Earlsboro received $395,000
  • Pocola received $2,765,000
  • North Hopkins ISD received $395,000

School districts who received an award can now purchase new buses and eligible infrastructure.

The funding, part of $1 billion, will be spread across some 400 school districts in all 50 states. The EPA’s Clean School Bus Program prioritizes low-income, rural and Tribal communities. The initiative promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save money for school districts.

Nyk Daniels
