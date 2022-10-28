EPA awards Oklahoma $29 million for school districts to upgrade to greener, zero emissions school buses
Several Oklahoma school districts have been awarded federal money to purchase new school buses as part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program.
The grants, totaling nearly $29 million, will enable 18 Oklahoma school districts to purchase new clean school buses as part of the Biden Administration’s plan to accelerate the transition to zero emissions vehicles.
Below is a list of the school districts and total funding:
- Chickasha received $1,975,000
- Lone Grove received $2,765,000
- Geronimo received $1,185,000
- Clinton received $1,185,000
- Sentinel received $1,580,000
- Oilton received $790,000
- Tulsa received $790,000
- Grove received $5,135,000
- Beggs received $3,950,000
- Webber Falls received $395,000
- Mcalester received $2,765,000
- Nashoba received $395,000
- Buffalo Valley received $395,000
- Kiamichi Tech. Center- Talihina received $790,000
- Shawnee received $1,580,000
- Earlsboro received $395,000
- Pocola received $2,765,000
- North Hopkins ISD received $395,000
School districts who received an award can now purchase new buses and eligible infrastructure.
The funding, part of $1 billion, will be spread across some 400 school districts in all 50 states. The EPA’s Clean School Bus Program prioritizes low-income, rural and Tribal communities. The initiative promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save money for school districts.
