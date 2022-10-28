EPA awards Oklahoma $29 million for school districts to upgrade to greener, zero emissions school buses

Several Oklahoma school districts have been awarded federal money to purchase new school buses as part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program.

The grants, totaling nearly $29 million, will enable 18 Oklahoma school districts to purchase new clean school buses as part of the Biden Administration’s plan to accelerate the transition to zero emissions vehicles.

Below is a list of the school districts and total funding:

Chickasha received $1,975,000

Lone Grove received $2,765,000

Geronimo received $1,185,000

Clinton received $1,185,000

Sentinel received $1,580,000

Oilton received $790,000

Tulsa received $790,000

Grove received $5,135,000

Beggs received $3,950,000

Webber Falls received $395,000

Mcalester received $2,765,000

Nashoba received $395,000

Buffalo Valley received $395,000

Kiamichi Tech. Center- Talihina received $790,000

Shawnee received $1,580,000

Earlsboro received $395,000

Pocola received $2,765,000

North Hopkins ISD received $395,000

School districts who received an award can now purchase new buses and eligible infrastructure.

The funding, part of $1 billion, will be spread across some 400 school districts in all 50 states. The EPA’s Clean School Bus Program prioritizes low-income, rural and Tribal communities. The initiative promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save money for school districts.

