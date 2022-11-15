Oklahoma receives nearly $7M from settlement with Google over tracking practices

Oklahoma is one of 39 states receiving part of a more than $390 million multistate settlement with Google.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor announced the state will receive $6.8 million from the settlement with Google over its location tracking practices after a multistate investigation revealed the tech company had been violating consumer protection laws since at least 2014.

It was found Google misled users about the extent to which they could limit the company’s location tracking, resulting in users’ movements being recorded even after they told the company not to track them.

The settlement also requires Google to take steps towards transparency with consumers about their location tracking practices and the types of location data they collect.

