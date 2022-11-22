NASA astronauts prepare to answer Osage students' questions from orbit

The children are from 𐓈𐒰𐓄𐓂𐓆𐒼𐒰 𐒰⌃𐒼𐓂𐓈𐒰𐓬𐒻 (Daposka Ahnkodapi Elementary), the Osage Nation Language Immersion School in Pawhuska. And the stars they’re talking with are NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Among them is Nicole Mann, the first Indigenous woman to represent NASA in space. Mann, a member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, joined the crew of the International Space Station in October.

While students and community members gather at the Osage County Fairgrounds, Mann and her crewmates will join the event via live satellite broadcast to answer their questions.

Patrick Martin, the superintendent of the immersion school, said in a press release that students have been gearing up for this event with months of space-related activities, including a rocket launch. Wednesday’s event will also offer science, technology, engineering, art and math activities for kids and other community members.

People who would like to hear the conversation can attend Wednesday’s event at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska or watch via NASA TV.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.