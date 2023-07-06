Chickasha residents to vote on how to fund new water treatment plant

The city of Chickasha says its aging water treatment facility needs to be replaced. Residents will head to the polls next month to decide how the new water treatment plant will be funded.

On Aug. 8, residents will vote on a permanent 1.25% sales tax to fund the new water treatment plant that would go into effect at the beginning of 2024. But, if residents vote down the sales tax increase, the city says water rates will then automatically increase in October by 82% to help cover the cost.

Currently, shoppers in Chickasha pay a total of 9% sales tax, which is made up of a 4.5% Oklahoma sales tax, .75% Grady County sales tax and 3.75% Chickasha sales tax.

The city says the 1950s-era water treatment plant is way beyond its estimated life, and is at risk of "catastrophic failure", leaving the residents of Chickasha vulnerable. The city has struggled to produce quality water and could possibly face fines from the DEQ if improvements are not made.

The new facility is estimated to cost approximately $74 million and take about three years to complete.

