Brown tarantulas will soon make their seasonal scurry across Oklahoma

Tarantulas are making their move across Oklahoma just in time for fall and spooky season.

The arachnids could cross your path between late August through October.

Brown tarantulas usually live in arid desert regions and sometimes in damp forests. Once the summer starts cooling off into fall, males migrate hundreds of miles across Oklahoma to find a mate.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, that’s when Oklahomans are likely to see them near roads and buildings. The department says the arachnids are nothing to fear.

In fact, if the tarantulas are large and plentiful, that could be a good sign of a healthier environment in the state. A typical brown tarantula can weigh between 1 and 3 ounces, with a leg span of up to 4 to 5 inches long.

The brown tarantula is more likely to be seen in the western part of the state, but can be seen everywhere this time of year. If you see some crawling around, the department of conservation recommends observing them from a distance.

