Oklahoma Attorney General announces potential lawsuits over 'forever chemicals' pollution

As concerns mount about “forever chemicals” — also called PFAS — polluting the environment, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has announced potential litigation against companies that add them to the environment.

The PFAS family of chemicals are super useful — they’re in our shampoos, our waterproof clothes, and our non-stick cookware.

But they’ve also been linked with high cholesterol, liver disease, pregnancy complications and some cancers. Firefighters and military personnel are especially at risk because of exposure to PFAS-filled fire suppressants.

Once PFAS find their way into the environment, they don’t ever break down, and they’re difficult to remove.

Now, Drummond says he’s considering litigation against companies that pollute Oklahoma lands and waters with PFAS.

The first step is to solicit proposals from law firms that can advise the AG’s office on how best to protect Oklahoma and its people from forever chemicals.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.