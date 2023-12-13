Federal grant awarded to Oklahoma for accessible rural transportation

The Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program is funding 18 projects across the U.S. this year that focus on safety, accessibility and connectivity in rural areas.

More than $360,000 from the bipartisan infrastructure law will go toward expanding microtransit services to rural and tribal communities in Oklahoma by offering shared curb-to-curb on-demand rides through the Pick 2.0 program.

Mitch Landrieu is President Biden’s senior advisor and helped implement the bipartisan infrastructure bill. He said this project will expand accessibility for seniors and people with disabilities.

“It's about making sure that they have transit options through providing ADA-accessible vans. In other words, they're going to go pick people up and bring them to where they need to be,” he said.

The project could serve 364,138 individuals throughout Logan, Greer, Harmon, Coal, Bryan, Payne, Lincoln, McCurtain, Choctaw, Love, Carter, and Jackson counties.

