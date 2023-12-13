© 2023 KGOU
Federal grant awarded to Oklahoma for accessible rural transportation

KGOU | By Britny Cordera,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published December 13, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST
US Department of Transportation
The Biden-Harris administration is awarding a grant to rural and tribal communities in Oklahoma for transportation needs. The money could help people with disabilities and seniors get to where they need to be.

The Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program is funding 18 projects across the U.S. this year that focus on safety, accessibility and connectivity in rural areas.

More than $360,000 from the bipartisan infrastructure law will go toward expanding microtransit services to rural and tribal communities in Oklahoma by offering shared curb-to-curb on-demand rides through the Pick 2.0 program.

Mitch Landrieu is President Biden’s senior advisor and helped implement the bipartisan infrastructure bill. He said this project will expand accessibility for seniors and people with disabilities.

“It's about making sure that they have transit options through providing ADA-accessible vans. In other words, they're going to go pick people up and bring them to where they need to be,” he said.

The project could serve 364,138 individuals throughout Logan, Greer, Harmon, Coal, Bryan, Payne, Lincoln, McCurtain, Choctaw, Love, Carter, and Jackson counties.

Britny Cordera
Britny (they/them) reports for StateImpact Oklahoma with an emphasis on science and environment.
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
