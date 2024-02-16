Monarch butterfly populations decline this migration season compared to last year

Monarch butterflies migrate twice a year nearly 3,000 miles from the U.S., to Mexico and back – in the fall to their southern overwintering sites, and back north in the spring where their main food source for monarch larva, milkweed, grows.

In early November, monarchs arrive in Mexico to a forested reserve two hours west of Mexico City. There, they are counted in hectares, a measurement that equals nearly 2.5 acres.

According to Monarch Watch, a program that monitors the insect’s fall migration, one hectare of butterflies made their 3,000 mile trek from the U.S. In fact, only 0.9 hectares made the journey, which is a 59.3% decrease from last year’s 2.21 hectares. The lowest population recording was 0.67 hectares in the 2013–2014 season.

Emily Geest, a postdoctoral student at the Oklahoma City Zoo, studies rare milkweeds in Oklahoma. She said the conservation goal for monarch butterflies each season is 6 hectares.

The main concern for butterflies this season was drought throughout the Southern Plains that impacted the growth of milkweed.

“That last leg of their journey was really impacted. So they weren't able to get enough food, weren't able to put on weight, weren't able to really survive the journey,” Geest said.

She also said the I-35 corridor through Southern Oklahoma and Texas is particularly concerning as monarch habitat is fragmented in the area, and that’s where butterflies funnel in before heading to Mexico.

Research from the non-profit organization for invertebrate conservation Xerces Society shows monarch butterfly populations have decreased more than 80% since the 1990s due to habitat loss. Monarchs need native wildflowers for nectar and milkweed to lay their eggs.

According to Katie Hawk with Okies for Monarchs, a nonprofit organization that helps make pollinator-friendly habitat resources accessible to Oklahomans, the use of pesticides and excessive mowing on large stretches of land like interstates have also impacted butterfly and pollinator populations.

She said everyone needs to be on board to help conserve monarch populations, and there are many resources out there to help.

“That can come in the form of a pot of milkweed on your front patio of your apartment, all the way to a garden in your front or backyard, or both,” Hawk said. “As well as if you manage large landscapes, to reduce your mowing regimen and planting milkweed.”

Hawk said Okies for Monarchs offers conservation recommendations and provides seeds for growing native wildflowers and milkweeds.

For more information about providing suitable habitat for pollinators, visit Okies for Monarchs.

