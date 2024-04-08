© 2024 KGOU
Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses now

By Emily Alfin Johnson
Published April 8, 2024 at 3:07 PM CDT
Eclipse glasses are worn by a statue of George Washington on April 07, 2024, in Houlton, Maine.
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
Eclipse glasses are worn by a statue of George Washington on April 07, 2024, in Houlton, Maine.

So you listened to all the experts and got solar eclipse glasses. Now that the eclipse has passed, what do you do with them?

It will be decades before you'll need them again in the U.S. and most glasses shouldn't be used if they'remore than three years old.

Before you chuck them in the bin, there might be a way to give them another life: As KUT Austin reports, the nonprofit Astronomers Without Borders is is collecting glasses to sent around the world for others to use during their next opportunity in the path of an eclipse.

Click through to KUT to find out more about donation options in Texas, or click here for donation locations across the country.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science Technology and Environment
Emily Alfin Johnson
Emily Alfin Johnson is a producer for NPR One.
