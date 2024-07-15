New data center facilities may be coming to Stillwater

Up to six data centers could be coming to Stillwater.

Mayor Will Joyce announced on Facebook the data center facilities may be built north of the city. A committee of “local taxing jurisdictions and citizen representatives,” created to explore the possibility voted Wednesday to approve a proposal that would allow up to six data centers to be built. They would be located on land around the former Armstrong Flooring plant owned by the state.

Joyce said he can’t yet disclose the company involved. However, he said the centers would not be for data mining or cryptocurrency mining, which can cause significant noise pollution. He said cryptocurrency data mining centers are often built cheaply to maximize profits, constant computing requires more energy and therefore loud air conditioning systems.

“These centers, I think, will be much higher quality…. It’s a 25-year project plan,” he said. He also said the facilities will be cooled with water, not fans.

Joyce said he’s excited about the proposal and thinks it will benefit Stillwater.

“I am confident that this development will be ultimately seen as a really great addition to Stillwater and that the concerns that folks are seeing about some of the other places around the country won't really come much into play here,” he said.

Joyce said this proposal would generate new revenue because the city currently doesn’t get any tax benefit from the land. The company involved wouldn’t pay property taxes but would make direct payments in lieu of taxes to the city instead.

Joyce said these payments would be especially important for the public schools because, unlike property taxes, the new revenue wouldn’t affect the funding formulas that determine how much state funding local school districts receive.

The mayor touted the proposal as an example of economic progress in Stillwater.

“We're seeing retail and restaurant development in our downtown area. We're seeing other commercial industrial projects where we should have more announcements soon about other new industrial tenants in Stillwater,” he said.

“It's exciting to be part of widespread economic enhancement in this community.”

Though the proposal is moving forward, it still needs to be approved by the planning commission and ultimately the city council. Stillwater residents will be able to find more information about opportunities for public comment on the city’s Facebook and website in the coming weeks.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.