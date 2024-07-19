Oklahoma City Zoo becomes first in nation to breed Volcán Alcedo giant tortoises

For years, Katie Porth shined a light on a rare species of Galapagos tortoise eggs, hoping to see movement.

Year after year, batches of about two dozen eggs remained empty and unfertilized.

But last April was different. For Porth, a Senior Animal Caretaker at the Oklahoma City Zoo, it was a moment that brought her to tears.

“When I shined a light and saw all the little blood vessels and I saw a little foot kick at the light, [I was] immediately crying,” Porth said.

As Porth explained, having hatchlings of this vulnerable species was a big deal for the zoo.

“We've had hatchlings before, but those were all hybrids,” she said.

A species survival program accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums allows the Oklahoma City Zoo to breed the rare Galapagos tortoise species, Volcán Alcedo giant tortoises. In fact, it is the only zoo in the nation with the privilege.

Sarah Liese / OPMX Mrs. B, the oldest Volcán Alcedo giant tortoise in Oklahoma City, eats leafy greens at her enclosure on July 18, 2024.

In June, five pure Volcán Alcedo tortoises— each the size of a tennis ball— hatched, making the Zoo the first in the U.S. to successfully breed this species.

“When the little baby stuck its little nose out for the first time, I was just like, ‘Wow, I'm the first thing that this thing is gonna see, and it's gonna live for 200 years.’”

Most Volcán Alcedo giant tortoises outlive humans, with their average lifespan reaching more than 100 years. The lifespan increases in human care, ranging from 150-200 years.

The name Volcán Alcedo, Latin name Chelonoidis vandenburghi, comes from the Alcedo Volcán area in the Galapagos Islands, located near the center of Isabela Island.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature classified the species as vulnerable, but Porth said Volcán Alcedo giant tortoises are on the up. She explained that in their natural habitat, the Galapagos Hawk threatens baby tortoises, but for adults, the main threat is humans.

She noted people were one of the primary reasons why their population shrank.

“When people were using them as a food source, that's really what did a number on them,” she said. “But since that's been stopped, their numbers have really rebounded, which is exciting.”

Dr. Jennifer D. / Oklahoma City Zoo Porth occasionally calls the 80-year-old father "Maximus" and jokes that one of his babies will be called "Minimus," though none of the hatchlings have officially been named.

The 80-year-old angsty father of the hatchlings, Max, recently celebrated his 50th anniversary at the zoo. Porth called him a “later bloomer” because normally male tortoises of his species are interested in reproduction when they reach their twenties and thirties.

“It took him a while,” she said. “He had zero competition, but he eventually got there.”

Max is the only adult male Volcán Alcedo giant tortoise at the zoo and showed interest in other females but needed to correct his body positioning to achieve fertilization.

Because Max entertains multiple girlfriends— Isa and Ellie — the hatchlings’ mother remains unknown until the zoo conducts genetic testing.

As for the hatchlings, Porth said they are all healthy. None of them have names yet, but can be identified by little colored markings on the backs of their shells. That way, caretakers can ensure each baby tortoise is receiving vital nourishment.

Sarah Liese / OPMX One of the new hatchlings roams about his new home in the Herpetarium on July 18, 2024.

And like the adult tortoises in the zoo, Porth said the babies have their own personalities.

“They’re very spirited right now,” Porth said. “They just stomp around and don’t mind their business.”

Oklahoma City Zoo visitors can see the lively young tortoises inside the Herpetarium. They will remain there for at least a year.

Adult tortoises, including their parents, are housed inside their own enclosure because Galapagos tortoises do not parent their offspring. The zoo offers “Wild Encounters” to meet the adult tortoises up close.

Sarah Liese / OPMX Porth said Mrs. B is no longer laying eggs "because she is the first giant tortoise ever to be treated with pain management techniques for her arthritis."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.