Edmond warns Lake Arcadia visitors to keep an eye out for blue-green algae

The algae was identified near Lake Arcadia’s dam. City officials say this won’t affect Edmond’s drinking water, which comes in part from the lake.

But the algae could cause problems for people trying to cool down in and on the water. The toxins produced by blue-green algae can irritate the skin, cause stomach troubles, and at high doses lead to difficulty breathing.

The lake and its beaches are still open for recreation, but the city advises lake goers to check for algae before they or their pets get in the water.

The toxin-producing algae aren’t necessarily as turquoise as their name suggests. They can appear green, blue-green, brown or even red. And they’re not stringy like normal algae — they usually form a film that looks like a layer of paint on top of the water.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services One example of how blue-green algae blooms can look from Lake Chetac in Wisconsin.

