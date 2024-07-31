© 2024 KGOU
Photo of Lake Murray State Park showing Tucker Tower and the marina in the background
EPA, Army plan to check Oklahoma wells near military facilities for forever chemicals

KGOU | By Graycen Wheeler,
OPMX
Published July 31, 2024 at 2:03 PM CDT
The McAlester Army Ammunition Plant
Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality
The McAlester Army Ammunition Plant

The U.S. Army and the Environmental Protection Agency are planning to poke around water wells in two Oklahoma communities in search of harmful forever chemicals.

The EPA announced a pilot program in nine locations across the country, and two are in Oklahoma. Federal officials will sample private water wells around Fort Sill in Lawton and the Army Ammunition Plant in McAlester.

They’re checking for PFAS, also known as forever chemicals because of their long lifespans in the environment. At high concentrations, they’re known to increase cancer risks.

There’s particular interest in PFAS around military facilities, because they’re heavily used in fire extinguishing foam and many other materials. The Army already conducted a larger program to identify PFAS sources across the country in 2017. This new program further investigates potential PFAS contamination at a handful of them.

“The Army welcomes EPA’s collaboration as it continues to evaluate whether PFAS from past Army activities has impacted our neighboring communities and if so, takes steps to mitigate those impacts,” said Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy, and Environment, in a statement.

If PFAS are found to have seeped into the groundwater around the facilities, the Army and EPA will work with the state Department of Environmental Quality to figure out how best to protect Oklahomans’ health.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.
Science Technology and Environment
Graycen Wheeler
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
