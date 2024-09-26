DEQ: Lawton not responsible for fishkill in East Cache Creek

Poor water quality and dead fish found in East Cache Creek prevented fishing and swimming activities for Comanche Nation powwow attendees on July 20. It also caused the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality to issue a notice of violation to the Lawton Wastewater Treatment Plant.

According to the notice, DEQ investigators found nearly 30 dead fish in the creek around the same time the plant was discharging water with potentially toxic ammonia levels.

Now, the City of Lawton said it is off the hook for the fishkill after it provided evidence that it wasn’t responsible. According to a press release from the city, the DEQ’s findings identified other factors that contributed to the fishkill. Those include heavy rainfall, high temperatures and sewer discharge from a nearby prison.

The release also said the plant has been in compliance since July 26 and plans to “further enhance the treatment process.”

The plant is currently in the first phase of its three-phase plan to substantially improve the wastewater facility, equipment and processes.

