Here's what Oklahoma drivers can do to stay safe as deer activity ramps up for fall

The U.S. sees nearly 1.5 million deer-related vehicle collisions each year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Although the vast majority do not cause serious injuries, crashes involving animals killed almost 1,900 people from 2013 through 2022, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Riley Fletcher, a spokesperson for AAA Oklahoma, said deer collisions are mostly common in the rural areas of Oklahoma, but drivers should also stay alert in urban areas.

“It's important first of all, year-round, to keep your eyes on the road and keep your eyes scanning back and forth,” Fletcher said. “Be especially attentive in the early morning and evening time.”

It can be tempting to swerve if a deer is in your path, but Fletcher said the best option is to stay in your lane.

“If you work away from an animal in the roadway, it can confuse them — they don't know what way to run,” Fletcher said. “It can also put you in the path of oncoming vehicles or cause you to crash into objects on the side of the road, like trees or guardrails.”

In the case of a collision with a deer, AAA encourages drivers to move the vehicle to a safe location off the road, turn their hazard lights on, call the police and contact their insurance company as quickly as possible.

