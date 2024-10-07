Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation seeks public comment on rules changes

This year’s revisions would make relatively minor tweaks to hunting and fishing in Oklahoma.

One proposed change would increase the price of turkey hunting licenses from $10 per bird for everyone to $20 per bird for in-state hunters and $40 for non-residents. Another would allow for the sale of five-day paper licenses to hunt pheasants and other upland birds.

The changes would remove special license requirements for trapping certain furry creatures, including bobcats, foxes, raccoons and river otters. Trapping would instead be covered under annual and lifetime license packages.

The updated rules would also incorporate the new youth super license, which allows minors to fur trap and to hunt deer, elk, pronghorn, bears, turkeys and waterfowl.

The public can provide feedback on these rule changes for the next month by mail, on the Department of Wildlife Conservation’s website, or at an in-person meeting on Nov. 7.

