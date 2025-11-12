© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As Colorado River shrinks, western states fail to agree on cutbacks

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 12, 2025 at 10:52 AM CST
The Colorado River in the upper River Basin is seen, May 29, 2021, in Lees Ferry, Arizona. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
Ross D. Franklin/AP
The Colorado River in the upper River Basin is seen, May 29, 2021, in Lees Ferry, Arizona. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Nearly 40 million people across seven states rely on the Colorado River’s dwindling waters to meet their needs.

A Trump administration deadline came and went Tuesday without a sustainable water-sharing agreement. State negotiators say they’re making progress.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Bradley Udall, senior water and climate research scientist at Colorado State University’s Colorado Water Center.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Science Technology and Environment
Here & Now Newsroom
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.