Andrew Dent: How everyday materials can make innovative new products

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie Monteleone
Published May 20, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Repair, Repurpose, Reimagine.

Materials scientist Andrew Dent takes us on a tour of the "materials library" where companies can find existing materials to reuse in their products—from chewing gum, to fish scales, to cow manure.

About Andrew Dent

Andrew Dent is the executive vice president of research at Material ConneXion, a materials library and consultancy, and chief material scientist at SANDOW.

Dent has written about materials sciences for multiple outlets, including Fast Company, The Economist and the Financial Times. Before joining Material ConneXion in 2001, he worked for Cambridge University, Rolls Royce, the U.S. Navy, the British Ministry of Defense, NASA, and others.

Dent received his PhD in materials science from the University of Cambridge. He is the co-author of a series of books about Material Innovation.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
