Twitter agrees to pay $150 million after FTC, DOJ accuse company of mishandling data

Twitter has agreed to pay a $150 million fine after federal law enforcement officials accused the social media company of improperly collecting and selling users' personal data to advertisers over six years.

In court documents made public on Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice say Twitter violated a 2011 agreement with regulators in which the company vowed to not use information gathered for security purposes, like users' phone numbers and email addresses, to advertisers.

Federal investigators say Twitter broke that promise.

"When companies use those data for non-security purposes, like advertising, they undermine trust in critical security measures to the detriment of consumers and businesses alike," said FTC Commissioner Noah Phillips in a statement.

Twitter requires users to provide a telephone number and email address to authenticate accounts. But until at least September 2019, Twitter was also using that information to boost its advertising business. That ran afoul of an agreement the company had with regulators.

More than 140 million Twitter users provided this kind of personal information based on "Twitter's deceptive statements," according to federal prosecutors.

Twitter has been in a state of crisis since Tesla CEO Elon Musk launched a $44 billion hostile takeover of the social media site last month.

Musk recently declared the deal is "temporarily on hold," arguing that he must first determine how widespread bot accounts are on the site.

But corporate merger experts, and members of Twitter's chief executive, have noted that the deal is still moving forward, since Musk is in a legally binding contract with the company pending shareholder and regulatory review.

Musk has not yet commented on Wednesday's settlement.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.