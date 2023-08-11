Lawmakers begin work for 2024 legislative session

TRANSCRIPT

Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy and government in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley. We've now moved past the dog days of summer. Congress recesses in August and members return to their districts. Shawn, what's going on at the state capitol as we head toward Labor Day?

Shawn Ashley: August has been quiet for the state legislature, but now lawmakers and staff are preparing to begin interim studies. Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat approved 61 study requests at the end of June and House Speaker Charles McCall has approved more than 80 studies for his members. Senators have until November 3rd to complete their studies and House members have until November 16th. So those will really dominate the months of September and October. But the first study, which focuses on the Afghan Refugee Placement and Assistance Program in Oklahoma, will be heard Tuesday by the Senate's Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.

Dick Pryor: How important are interim studies? Do they really matter?

Shawn Ashley: I think they do, because interim studies are often the basis for legislation that is considered the following year. And House Speaker McCall and Senate President Pro Tem Treat think they're pretty important too. “This interim study period serves as one of the most important periods in the legislative process,” McCall told members in a memorandum. “The ability to meet, gather data and query experts on matters that are important in the state is an invaluable tool,” he said. Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat said, “all of these interim studies include matters of importance to the Oklahomans we serve.” And he added, “these are forward looking projects and bring opportunities for each committee to help make Oklahoma a better state.”

Dick Pryor: It's gone under the radar, but the Oklahoma Capital Improvement Authority has begun implementation of the Legacy Capital Financing Act. That act set up a fund that agencies can access for capital improvements once they receive legislative approval. How will state agencies and departments benefit from this brand new program?

Shawn Ashley: The program essentially provides no interest loans for those capital improvements, which the agencies that receive the money will have to pay back to the fund, and then those funds can be made available to other agencies for their projects. Lawmakers deposited $600 million in the fund and approved nearly $350 million of projects. Bond issues had previously been approved for three of those projects, one for the Oklahoma Historical Society and its sites across the state. Another for repairs to the Jim Thorpe office building and the third for repairs to the tunnels under the Capitol. By using the cash on hand, the state will save tens of millions of dollars in interest cost. And people have been asking, well, what about all these reserve funds that the state has? Five hundred million dollars of the $600 million deposited in the fund came from those reserves. So, they're putting that money to use.

Dick Pryor: The State Regents for Higher Education Oklahoma Free Speech Committee appears ready to go to work. The legislature created that committee last year, and on Tuesday the committee approved a form to initiate complaints. What's the purpose of this committee?

Shawn Ashley: When she presented the bill on the Senate floor during the 2022 session, Senator Julie Daniels said the bill will assist universities in carrying out their obligations to protect free speech on campus. The committee created by the bill will work with universities to prepare and approve free speech policies and guidelines and training for university staff. And it will also develop a way for students to inform the committee if they have a complaint about how free speech is handled on their campus. That's what resulted in the committee creating the form that was approved.

Dick Pryor: Classes will begin soon at Oklahoma colleges and universities. What will higher ed institutions have to do to comply with this new mandate?

Shawn Ashley: Well, one of the first things they will have to do is to make the complaint form approved Tuesday by the committee available to students and staff on each institution's website. They will also have to make their free speech policies and training programs available to the committee for review. Now, the law does not address what a college or university is supposed to do if the committee receives a complaint on the new form about how that university is administering its free speech policies.

Dick Pryor: So, we'll just have to wait and see on that.

Shawn Ashley: Indeed.

Dick Pryor: Thanks, Shawn.

Shawn Ashley: You're very welcome.

Dick Pryor: And that's Capitol Insider. For more information, go to quorumcall.online. You can find audio and transcripts at kgou.org and listen to Capitol Insider where you get your podcasts. Until next time, with Shawn Ashley, I'm Dick Pryor.

Announcer: Want to learn how to be a master of business without going back to school? Listen to the Planet Money MBA. No suits, no PowerPoints, just the secrets of business school delivered straight to your ears every Wednesday till Labor Day on Planet Money from NPR.

Listeners like you provide essential funding for KGOU’s news reports, including Capitol Insider, available in podcasts, online and on the air. Information on how to contribute is at KGOU.org.