State Board of Education seeks less school funding for year ahead

TRANSCRIPT

Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy and government in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley. This is the time of year when state agencies present budget requests for the upcoming fiscal year to the state legislature. The State Department of Education submitted a request that is $47 million lower than the appropriations for the current year. Shawn, we've been doing this enough to know that a flat appropriation is really a cut because expenses usually rise. Why did the state board of Education and state Superintendent Ryan Walters do this?

Shawn Ashley: Well, there seem to be a couple of reasons. First, the department's current fiscal year budget includes some one-time appropriations to fund three three-year pilot programs. Walters indicated during Thursday's board meeting he was not requesting that money be renewed because the programs are ongoing and the funding is still available. Second, Walters noted the record appropriation lawmakers made in the current fiscal year appropriation. Walters said,” I don't believe it would be responsible for us to come in after a record investment from the legislature last year and ask for additional money on top of what they've already sent us.”

Dick Pryor: Despite requesting less money, Walters outlined a new program that will cost about $60 million. Where would the money come from to fund Walters’ “Back to Basics” plan? And what will it pay for?

Shawn Ashley: Well, I mentioned the on- time funding the board received for the current fiscal year that totaled $160 million. By reducing his appropriation request by $47 million, that leaves nearly $113 million available for Walters’ “Back to Basics” plan and other increased expenses he said the department will face in fiscal year 2025. The department also can reallocate funds from other programs to his “Back to Basics” plan if necessary. Walters’ plan focuses on four areas: reading, math, science and civics. Approximately three fourths of the funding would go toward teacher bonuses and tutoring in those areas. Other money would be used for teacher training and some for student screening and interventions, Walters said.

Dick Pryor: Walters had an ongoing dispute with Tulsa Public Schools that resulted in the school superintendent there resigning. Now it appears he's turned his attention to the Western Heights School District, announcing that the State Department of Education is opening an investigation into that district's accreditation. What are they investigating?

Shawn Ashley: All of this focuses on the district's hiring of Shane Murnan as the John Glenn Elementary School principal. In his personal time, Murnan performs as a drag queen. The department is investigating Western Heights’ hiring practices, Superintendent Braden Savage's hiring practices and what the department said was the use of taxpayer money on drag queens and Savage’s failure to act within the law to protect students. Finally, the department is also reviewing the teacher certification of Murnan.

Dick Pryor: The Oklahoma House and Senate return to the Capitol on Tuesday for the latest special session, the second this year. Governor Kevin Stitt called for the extraordinary session and has been invited to speak to the Senate Appropriations Committee about the reasons for the call. The governor has been reluctant to appear. Why not?

Shawn Ashley: Well, the governor has said that it was unprecedented for the legislature to call the governor before a committee to testify and that he wanted to protect the integrity of the office of the governor. Now, in more than 20 years at the Capitol, I can only think of a time or two where a governor has spoken to a legislative committee. But even then, it was only to give sort of introductory remarks about a particular proposal, and then they left it to their staff to do the heavy lifting. Stitt also noted he has explained his reasons for the call in the past - one year ago, in 2022, when he called lawmakers in a special session to consider tax cuts and at the beginning of this year's regular session when he also asked for tax cuts.

Dick Pryor: When the special session opens on Tuesday what will happen?

Shawn Ashley: Well, probably not a lot. We have to remember it takes five legislative days for bills to pass through both chambers and be sent to the governor for his consideration. At this point, they don't have a plan or an agreement between the governor, the House and the Senate. So, there's really nothing for them to consider. Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat told reporters this past Tuesday he expects the Senate will adjourn to the call of the chair after it meets on Tuesday and return sometime in the future if an agreement can be reached.

Dick Pryor: Thank you, Shawn.

Shawn Ashley: You're very welcome.

Dick Pryor: That's Capitol Insider. For more information, go to quorumcall.online. You can find audio and transcripts at kgou.org and listen to Capitol Insider where you get your podcasts.

