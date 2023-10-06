Special session in limbo after Senate adjourns Sine die

TRANSCRIPT

Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider – taking you inside politics, policy and government in Oklahoma. I'm Dick Pryor with Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley. Shawn, legislators returned to the state Capitol on Tuesday for a special session called by Governor Kevin Stitt. Essentially, they came, they saw, they left. The Senate met Tuesday morning, then adjourned Sine Die to end their part of the special session. The House stayed two days, assigned bills to committee, then adjourned, subject to the call of the chair. What does this mean?

Shawn Ashley: Well, in simplest terms, it means nothing can be accomplished in this special session. As we all know, bills must pass through both chambers in order to go to Governor Stitt for his consideration. And with the Senate adjourning, that simply can't happen. House Speaker Charles McCall said of the Senate's adjournment, “For the House Republican caucus, we think that's just a sign of throwing in the towel. If the Senate wants to do that, that's their prerogative. We're not ready to do that.”

Dick Pryor: Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat invited the governor to speak to the Senate Appropriations Committee. Stitt did not show up, but he did hold a press conference to stump for tax cuts. Speaker of the House Charles McCall attended the press conference, but Treat did not. What are we to make of that?

Shawn Ashley: Well, Governor Stitt did not let the Senate know he would not attend the Senate Appropriations Committee meeting. It was when a reporter asked Governor Stitt about it, about the time the meeting was to begin, that he said he would not take part in that meeting. Treat not only did not attend the press conference, he was not invited, he told reporters Tuesday. And on Wednesday, the day after the Senate adjourned but the House continued to meet, Stitt went to Speaker McCall's office. “The governor's message was just one of appreciation for the House's leadership in this area,” McCall told reporters Wednesday. “We're going to continue to make it a priority in our chamber.” In short, it seems like sides are being chosen.

Dick Pryor: Yeah. Is this foreshadowing discord in the 2024 legislative session?

Shawn Ashley: This does seem like déja vu all over again, or a situation where the third verse is the same as the first, or at least the 2022 regular session. Then we saw Governor Stitt and Speaker McCall team up against the Senate during the school choice tax credit discussion, trying to force the Senate into a deal. It really didn't work and ultimately a mediator was brought in to resolve their differences. It looks like they already could be headed down a similar path into the 2024 regular session.

Dick Pryor: Democrats have small numbers and little power at the Capitol, with Republicans showing some cracks does that create an opening for Democrats to play a bigger role in the 2024 session?

Shawn Ashley: It could, but I'm not sure that would be the case in the House. The Republican caucus in the House is just too large and too cohesive, and the Democrats’ numbers are too few for them to wield much influence. But it could be a different story in the Senate. We saw some Republicans object Tuesday to the motion to adjourn Sine Die. Republican Senators Robert Standridge, Warren Hamilton and Blake Stevens said publicly this week that they preferred to remain in session and consider a tax cut plan. And I suspect there are some other Senate Republicans who share that view. If Senate Republicans should become more or less equally divided, the eight Democratic votes in the chamber would be the difference between whether a bill passes or fails. They know that, and they could use it to their advantage to have some of their proposals included in a final tax reform bill, such as the elimination of the state grocery sales tax or expansion of the sales tax relief credit program.

Dick Pryor: With the special session in limbo, where is this all heading?

Shawn Ashley; I wish I knew for sure. Senator Pro Tem Treat's complaint was there is no plan. The House seems like it might be interested in filling that void and coming up with something that might be considered in the future, either in another special session or in 2024.

Dick Pryor There's almost always twists and turns at 23rd and Lincoln. Thanks, Shawn.

Shawn Ashley: You're very welcome.

Dick Pryor: And that's Capitol Insider. For more information, go to quorumcall.online. You can find audio and transcripts at kgou.org and listen to Capitol Insider where you get your podcasts. Until next time, with Shawn Ashley, I'm Dick Pryor.

Announcer: This is my voice. It can tell you a lot about me. And I'm not changing it for anyone. In NPR's “Black stories. Black Truths.” you'll find a collection of NPR episodes centered on the black experience. Search NPR “Black Stories. Black Truths.” wherever you get podcasts.

Listeners like you provide essential funding for KGOU’s news reports, including Capitol Insider, available in podcasts, online and on the air. Information on how to contribute is at KGOU.org.