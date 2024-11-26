Was the shopping cart invented in Oklahoma?

It's almost impossible to imagine life without the shopping cart today. However, it was invented less than a hundred years ago. In this How Curious episode, Rachel Hopkin explores how it came about, its pervasive impact, and the role that the Oklahoma inventor/entrepreneur/philanthropist Sylvan Goldman played in its success.

Thanks to KGOU listener Martin Ozinga for suggesting the invention of the shopping cart as a subject for How Curious.

Sylvan Goldman

Rachel Hopkin / KGOU Goldman's original cart (right) and the nesting cart at Science Museum Oklahoma

Rachel Hopkin / KGOU Sylvan Goldman statue by Lena Beth Frazier, Science Museum Oklahoma

Kansas inventor and businessman Orla Watson