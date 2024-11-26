© 2024 KGOU
How Curious
Was the shopping cart invented in Oklahoma?

Published November 26, 2024 at 2:36 AM CST
A miniature shopping cart
It's almost impossible to imagine life without the shopping cart today. However, it was invented less than a hundred years ago. In this How Curious episode, Rachel Hopkin explores how it came about, its pervasive impact, and the role that the Oklahoma inventor/entrepreneur/philanthropist Sylvan Goldman played in its success.

Thanks to KGOU listener Martin Ozinga for suggesting the invention of the shopping cart as a subject for How Curious. Thanks also all the contributors to this episode, plus Dr. Catherine Grandclément, Dr. Shane Hamilton, Jay Shanker, and Pixabay sound effects.

If you have an Oklahoma-related question or idea for a future episode, Rachel and the How Curious team would love to hear about it. You can reach them at curious@kgou.org.

How Curious Shopping Carts Episode Transcript.docx
Sylvan Goldman
Goldman's original cart (right) and the nesting cart at Science Museum Oklahoma
Sylvan Goldman statue by Lena Beth Frazier, Science Museum Oklahoma
Kansas inventor and businessman Orla Watson
Bob Weiss (founder and former owner, left) and Marc Vegh (VP of sales), at the Carts and Parts Inc. offices in Oklahoma City
