What unique geological bloom flowers only in Oklahoma?

KGOU thanks all the contributors to this How Curious episode: geologists Shannon Dulin and Devin Dennie, Sally McGill, and Brittany Elise Wells. Thanks also to Becca at Stash in Norman, Amy Cerato, Jan Dodson, Ashley Mason-Burns-Meerschaert, Stefanie Menzie, Laurie Scrivener, Joseph Stine, and Beth Wallis, as well as to Rachel's neighbors Terry and Kathy, the Oklahoma Geological Survey, and OU’s Pick and Hammer Club.

Shannon Dulin hosts the Don't Panic Geocast; Devin Dennie can be found on social media @geologyvideo.

How Curious is a KGOU Public Radio production. Rachel Hopkin is its host and producer, the Managing Editor is Logan Layden, and David Graey composed the theme music.

The How Curious team loves getting listeners’ suggestions for How Curious subjects, so you have an Oklahoma-related question or idea, please send it in via curious@kgou.org.

Rachel Hopkin / KGOU A variety of rose rocks and rose rock cluster formations belong to Shannon Dulin

Shannon Dulin Geologist Shannon Dulin

Rachel Hopkin / KGOU Exposed Garber Sandstone near Lake Stanley Draper

Oklahoma Geological Survey Map showing the Garber Sandstone outcrop in Oklahoma

Oklahoma Geological Survey Map showing Oklahoma's rose rock vein

Devin Dennie Geologist Devin Dennie

Sally McGill An artwork made of rose rocks owned by Sally McGill and which was made for her by her parents

Sally McGill A large rose rock bloom belonging to Sally McGill

Rachel Hopkin / KGOU

Rachel Hopkin / KGOU An interesting rose rock cluster at Tree Wizard, Noble