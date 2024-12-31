© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
How Curious
How Curious

What unique geological bloom flowers only in Oklahoma?

Published December 31, 2024 at 2:29 AM CST
Rachel's first rose rock - a gift from neighbors' Terry and Kathy
Rachel Hopkin
/
KGOU
Rachel's first rose rock - a gift from neighbors' Terry and Kathy

KGOU thanks all the contributors to this How Curious episode: geologists Shannon Dulin and Devin Dennie, Sally McGill, and Brittany Elise Wells. Thanks also to Becca at Stash in Norman, Amy Cerato, Jan Dodson, Ashley Mason-Burns-Meerschaert, Stefanie Menzie, Laurie Scrivener, Joseph Stine, and Beth Wallis, as well as to Rachel's neighbors Terry and Kathy, the Oklahoma Geological Survey, and OU’s Pick and Hammer Club.

Shannon Dulin hosts the Don't Panic Geocast; Devin Dennie can be found on social media @geologyvideo.

How Curious is a KGOU Public Radio production. Rachel Hopkin is its host and producer, the Managing Editor is Logan Layden, and David Graey composed the theme music.

The How Curious team loves getting listeners’ suggestions for How Curious subjects, so you have an Oklahoma-related question or idea, please send it in via curious@kgou.org.

How Curious Episode Transcript - What unique geological bloom flowers only in Oklahoma.docx
Oklahoma Geological Survey brochure about rose rocks.pdf
A variety of rose rocks and rose rock cluster formations belong to Shannon Dulin
Rachel Hopkin
/
KGOU
A variety of rose rocks and rose rock cluster formations belong to Shannon Dulin
Geologist Shannon Dulin
Shannon Dulin
Geologist Shannon Dulin
Exposed Garber Sandstone near Lake Stanley Draper
Rachel Hopkin
/
KGOU
Exposed Garber Sandstone near Lake Stanley Draper
Map showing the Garber Sandstone outcrop in Oklahoma
Oklahoma Geological Survey
Map showing the Garber Sandstone outcrop in Oklahoma
Map showing Oklahoma's rose rock vein
Oklahoma Geological Survey
Map showing Oklahoma's rose rock vein
Geologist Devin Dennie
Devin Dennie
Geologist Devin Dennie
An artwork made of rose rocks owned by Sally McGill and which was made for her by her parents
Sally McGill
An artwork made of rose rocks owned by Sally McGill and which was made for her by her parents
A large rose rock bloom belonging to Sally McGill
Sally McGill
A large rose rock bloom belonging to Sally McGill
Brittany Elise Wells sitting alongside a large rose rock bloom at Tree Wizard, Noble
Rachel Hopkin
/
KGOU
An interesting rose rock cluster at Tree Wizard, Noble
Rachel Hopkin
/
KGOU
An interesting rose rock cluster at Tree Wizard, Noble
Rachel's modest rose rock find
Rachel Hopkin
/
KGOU
Rachel's modest rose rock find

How Curious
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.