KGOU Readers Club
Occasional Mondays at 1 p.m.
KGOU listeners can join in this unofficial book club, with selections picked by KGOU Managing Editor Logan Layden. Each month or so he leads a live broadcast discussion with authors and members of the listening audience. Participate by reading the selected book, sending questions to Logan at newseditor@kgou.org, and during the live discussion, call in with questions and comments on the listener line: (405) 325-5468.
The next episode is Monday, April 25, reading Images of America: 1947 Woodward Tornado by Robin D. Hohweiler and Dr. Deena K. Fisher, published by Arcadia Publishing.
.
Latest Episodes
-
KGOU managing editor Logan Layden discusses the important role women play in the history of Oklahoma with the editors of This Land is Herland, Sarah Eppler Janda and Patricia Loughlin.
-
The KGOU Readers Club rounds out its special look into important books related to the Tulsa Race Massacre as the 100th anniversary of the destruction of Black Wall Street approaches. This week, Dr. Karlos K. Hill, author of 'The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History.'
-
KGOU managing editor Logan Layden is joined by OU professor and author Rilla Askew, who wrote the novel 'Fire In Beulah', a fictionalized work that dramatizes the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the events leading up to it.
-
Oklahoma students could go their entire educational experience without hearing about the Tulsa Race Massacre in school. That’s beginning to change as more people recognize the importance of teaching children about this shameful chapter of Oklahoma history. 'Opal’s Greenwood Oasis' is a children’s book meant to introduce the history of Greenwood to the very young.
-
The KGOU Readers Club begins an extended focus on important books related to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The first selection is Randy Krehbiel's 'Tulsa 1921: Reporting a Massacre.'