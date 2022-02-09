KGOU Readers Club

Occasional Mondays at 1 p.m.

KGOU listeners can join in this unofficial book club, with selections picked by KGOU Managing Editor Logan Layden. Each month or so he leads a live broadcast discussion with authors and members of the listening audience. Participate by reading the selected book, sending questions to Logan at newseditor@kgou.org, and during the live discussion, call in with questions and comments on the listener line: (405) 325-5468.

The next episode is Monday, April 25, reading Images of America: 1947 Woodward Tornado by Robin D. Hohweiler and Dr. Deena K. Fisher, published by Arcadia Publishing.

.

