March's KGOU Readers Club selection was This Land is Herland: Gendered Activism in Oklahoma from the 1870s to the 2010s. In part one of the broadcast, KGOU managing editor Logan Layden talks with editors Sarah Eppler Janda and Patricia Loughlin about maternalism and how women in Indian Territory and early Oklahoma were able to transcend traditional gender roles to have a profound influence the new state.

KGOU Readers Club: This Land is Herland Part 1 Listen • 17:03

Part two of the broadcast focused on the Civil Rights Movement, and characters like Clara Luper and LaDonna Harris, who championed rights for people of color, both Black and Indigenous.

KGOU Readers Club: This Land is Herland Part 2 Listen • 18:10

Part three of the KGOU Readers Club discussion with the editors of This Land is Herland moves into the modern era with a discussion about Mary Fallin, Oklahoma's first female governor, and ties the advancement of women today to some of the same themes from the first part of the book. Part 3 includes a discussion of women's fight for LGBTQ+ right in the latter part of the 21st century.