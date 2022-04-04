© 2022 KGOU
Wind farm in southwest Oklahoma near Carnegie
This Land is Herland: Gendered Activism in Oklahoma from the 1870s to the 2010s

Published April 4, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT
book cover
OU Press
/

KGOU managing editor Logan Layden discusses the important role women play in the history of Oklahoma with the editors of This Land is Herland, Sarah Eppler Janda and Patricia Loughlin.

March's KGOU Readers Club selection was This Land is Herland: Gendered Activism in Oklahoma from the 1870s to the 2010s. In part one of the broadcast, KGOU managing editor Logan Layden talks with editors Sarah Eppler Janda and Patricia Loughlin about maternalism and how women in Indian Territory and early Oklahoma were able to transcend traditional gender roles to have a profound influence the new state.

KGOU Readers Club: This Land is Herland Part 1

Part two of the broadcast focused on the Civil Rights Movement, and characters like Clara Luper and LaDonna Harris, who championed rights for people of color, both Black and Indigenous.

KGOU Readers Club: This Land is Herland Part 2

Part three of the KGOU Readers Club discussion with the editors of This Land is Herland moves into the modern era with a discussion about Mary Fallin, Oklahoma's first female governor, and ties the advancement of women today to some of the same themes from the first part of the book. Part 3 includes a discussion of women's fight for LGBTQ+ right in the latter part of the 21st century.

Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a native of McAlester, Oklahoma. He's a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a Master's in Journalism and spent three years as a student employee, covering the state capitol and local host of All Things Considered for KGOU. Logan was hired as a reporter for StateImpact Oklahoma from its creation in 2011 through 2017.
