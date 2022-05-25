© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-03.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU-Readers-Club-logo.jpg
KGOU Readers Club

KGOU Readers Club: Rare Encounter

Published May 25, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT
jwhall_WWII_leadingcompany (1).jpg
1 of 1  — jwhall_WWII_leadingcompany (1).jpg
Captain John William Hall leading his company
J.K. Hall

KGOU Managing editor Logan Layden discusses Rare Encounter with it's author, J.K. Hall.

As Memorial Day is celebrated across the county, the KGOU Readers Club highlights the book Rare Encounter, a war novel based on the true story of John William Hall. The farm boy from Oklahoma would go on to play a pivotal role during the Battle of the Bulge in WWII. His unlikely friendship with fellow army captain Roger Shinn frames the fascinating tale.

Part one focuses on the early life of John William Hall in rural southeast Oklahoma. His upbringing would shape the war hero he would eventually become.

Part 1

In Part two, the discussion turns to the experiences of Hall and Shinn during their time battling the Nazis toward the end of World War II.

Part 2

In part three of the discussion, the author talks about what happened to the characters in the book following the war, and how the lessons Hall and Shinn learned informed students during the Vietnam war era.

Part 3

Tags

KGOU Readers Club KGOU Readers Club
Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a native of McAlester, Oklahoma. He's a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a Master's in Journalism and spent three years as a student employee, covering the state capitol and local host of All Things Considered for KGOU. Logan was hired as a reporter for StateImpact Oklahoma from its creation in 2011 through 2017.
See stories by Logan Layden
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.