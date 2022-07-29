KGOU Readers Club: American Dude Ranch

As the cowboy way of life faded and the Wild West started to become... not so wild anymore, dude ranching kept the cowboy way of life alive. In part one of the discussion, Downey explores the early history of dude ranches.

American Dude Ranch - Part 1 Listen • 15:59

In part 2, dude ranching matures into a for-profit business that evolves into a recreational activity.

American Dude Ranch - Part 2 Listen • 18:44

Part 3 takes us into the modern era of dude ranching and the impact the dude ranch has had on fashion and food, and growing acceptance of minority groups.