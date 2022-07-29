© 2022 KGOU
KGOU Readers Club

KGOU Readers Club: American Dude Ranch

Published July 29, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT
KGOU managing editor Logan Layden interviews author Lynn Downey about the history of dude ranches in the U.S.

As the cowboy way of life faded and the Wild West started to become... not so wild anymore, dude ranching kept the cowboy way of life alive. In part one of the discussion, Downey explores the early history of dude ranches.

American Dude Ranch - Part 1

In part 2, dude ranching matures into a for-profit business that evolves into a recreational activity.

American Dude Ranch - Part 2

Part 3 takes us into the modern era of dude ranching and the impact the dude ranch has had on fashion and food, and growing acceptance of minority groups.

American Dude Ranch - Part 3

Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a native of McAlester, Oklahoma. He's a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a Master's in Journalism and spent three years as a student employee, covering the state capitol and local host of All Things Considered for KGOU. Logan was hired as a reporter for StateImpact Oklahoma from its creation in 2011 through 2017.
