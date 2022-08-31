KGOU Readers Club: The Oklahoma State Capitol

Part one focuses on the confusion over which city would be the capital of Oklahoma in the years just after statehood, and how the first iteration of the capitol building came to be.

The Oklahoma State Capitol - Part 1 Listen • 21:28

In part two, Logan and Trait discuss the evolution of the Oklahoma Capitol through the 20th century, from oil derricks to the lack of regard for the historic significance of the building.

The Oklahoma State Capitol - Part 2 Listen • 11:58

Part three of the discussion brings us into the modern era, with a focus on recent improvements to the building and finally topping it with a dome.