KGOU Readers Club: Bud Wilkinson and the Rise of Oklahoma Football

In part one of the discussion, John Scott talks about the long road to the publication of the book and the early life and career of legendary OU coach Bud Wilkinson.

Part 1 - Bud Wilkinson and the Rise of Oklahoma Football Listen • 14:20

In part two, Scott talks about Wilkinson's efforts to integrate the athletic program at OU, his life philosophy, and the greatest winning streak in college football history.

Part 2 - Bud Wilkinson and the Rise of Oklahoma Football Listen • 17:33

In part three, Scott discusses the similarities and differences between college football during Wilkinson's time and today, and Wilkinson's post football career.