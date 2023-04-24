© 2023 KGOU
KGOU Readers Club

KGOU Readers Club: 'Union Pacific Railroad Heritage'

By Logan Layden
Published April 1, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT
A discussion of the history of Union Pacific’s role in settling the west, from the Civil War to World War II and beyond. Authors Beth Anne Keates and Kenneth Springirth joined KGOU's Logan Layden to discuss the book.

The March 2023 edition of the KGOU Readers Club highlights Union Pacific Railroad Heritage (America Through Time). The book examines the history of Union Pacific’s role in settling the west, from the Civil War to World War II and beyond. Authors Beth Anne Keates and Kenneth Springirth joined KGOU's Logan Layden to discuss the book.

Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
