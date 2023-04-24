KGOU Readers Club: 'Union Pacific Railroad Heritage'
A discussion of the history of Union Pacific’s role in settling the west, from the Civil War to World War II and beyond. Authors Beth Anne Keates and Kenneth Springirth joined KGOU's Logan Layden to discuss the book.
The March 2023 edition of the KGOU Readers Club highlights Union Pacific Railroad Heritage (America Through Time). The book examines the history of Union Pacific’s role in settling the west, from the Civil War to World War II and beyond. Authors Beth Anne Keates and Kenneth Springirth joined KGOU's Logan Layden to discuss the book.